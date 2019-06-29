M6 shut northbound near Preston after seven vehicle smash

A seven vehicle smash on the M6 closed the northbound carriageway near Preston this morning.

Highways England say they shut the carriageway for around 15 minutes while the damaged vehicles were removed to the hard shoulder.

The collision happened below junction 31 (Tickled Trout) junction and long queues formed down the M6 as far as Charnock Richard services and also the northbound carriageway of the M61 back to Chorley.

Officers say there are still "severe delays," despite the road having been re-opened.

Two teams of paramedics attended the scene, but it is not known if there have been any casualties.