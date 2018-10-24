Mayor of South Ribble visits Leyland Trucks

The Mayor of South Ribble, councillor John Rainsbury, visited Leyland Trucks for a guided tour of the facilities and to speak to employees.

The visit followed a number of previous visits to the firm by the mayor to support charity initiatives.

The mayor and mayoress were welcomed by senior managers and treated to lunch, before a full tour.

During lunch, councillor Rainsbury was taken through highlights of the company’s impressive 122-year history as well as finding out about more about the projects currently supported by Leyland’s dedicated community charity, Helping Hand.

Leyland Trucks operations director, Peter Jukes said: “Councillor Rainsbury has been highly supportive of our charitable and community initiatives since he came into office, so we wanted to take the opportunity to thank him for that and give him some insight into what we and our remarkable workforce do.”

Councillor Rainsbury said: “The mayoress and I enjoyed a wonderful visit to Leyland Trucks and their superb hospitality. We were extremely impressed by the work they do supporting their dedicated community charity “Helping Hand’.”

The firm also hosted 26 customers from Taiwan, highlighting the important role Leyland Trucks plays in the local community, and its global importance as one of Europe’s most advanced truck assembly facilities.