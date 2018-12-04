Met Office issues yellow weather warning for the North West as 70mph winds set to hit

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind to the North West, as strong gusts are set to hit.

The weather warning is in place from 3am to 23.59pm on Friday (7 Dec) and includes Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Cheshire West and Chester, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside.

The Met Office said: “A weather system will move eastwards across the UK on Friday bringing widespread gales.

“Inland gusts of 60-70 mph are possible with gusts of 80 mph in exposed locations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

“There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and where the strongest winds will occur. Heavy rainfall may be an additional hazard across parts of northern and western Scotland.”

What to expect from this yellow weather warning:

A spell of very strong winds on Friday could bring some disruption to the North West:

-Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

-Some roads and bridges may close

-There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

-There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

-Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services