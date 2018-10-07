Missing teenager could be in Lancashire

Police searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Nottinghamshire think she could have travelled to Lancashire.

Jessica Barr was reported missing from Worksop around 5pm on Friday.

She is described as white, slim, around 5ft 2ins, with brown shoulder length wavy hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue denim jacket, dark hooded top and black leggings.

She is thought to have links with Lancashire and could have travelled here.

Anyone who has any information about Jessica's whereabouts should call 101, with incident number 51 of 2nd October 2018.