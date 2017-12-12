Motorway blocked after crash between two lorries and a car

Drivers are facing delays of around 90 minutes after a three-vehicle crash blocked the M6.

A spokesman for Highways England said two lorries and a car collided at 3.25pm today on the southbound carriageway between junction 26 at Orrell and junction 25 at Marus Bridge.

The vehicles were blocking the road so the motorway had to be closed.

Emergency services and Highways England officers are on scene working to clear the road as soon as possible.

There are "severe" delays between junction 28 at Leyland and junction 25, with drivers urged to allow up to an extra hour-and-a-half for their journeys.

Vehicles can now pass the incident using the hard shoulder and the nearside lane, but people are being urged to consider alternative routes or delay their journey until the incident has cleared if possible.

A diversion is in place, with traffic directed to leave the M6 at junction 25, go on the M58 to junction three and then onto the A580 and A570, before reaching junction 23 of the M6.