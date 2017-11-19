Motorway partially closed near Preston

Police shut two lanes of the M6 southbound carriageway near Preston this afternoon to deal with a medical emergency.

Traffic was being diverted off the motorway at the Tickled Trout exit slip road and back on again to avoid the incident.

It is understood the emergency blocked the outside two lanes of the carrieageway.

The incident meant long queues formed on the M6, with traffic backing up beyond Broughton and along the M55 eastbound carriageway.