New bid to oust South Ribble Council leader

South Ribble could soon have its fifth leader in little over two years after an extraordinary meeting was called for next week.

Liberal Democrat Councillors David Howarth and Harold Hancock have asked for a vote of no confidence in Conservative leader Mary Green, claiming she has shown a “lack of judgement and offensive behaviour” bringing the council “into disrepute to the detriment of those we represent.”

If voted through by full council on October 15, Coun Green would be replaced and a new leader would be elected that night.

It comes after claims Coun Green failed to condemn her son, Coun Michael Green, for a retweet likening the Labour party to Hitler’s Nazi Party, and then herself claimed their were Nazi’s in the Labour Party.

Coun Mary Green was unavailable for comment.

Coun Howarth said: “She has to represent the council on shared services committees with Chorley Council, which has a Labour leader.

“She has to work with the County Council and deal with people on the City Deal, and lots of these people are Labour.

“What reputation is South Ribble Council going to have with neighbouring councils and other external bodies? What image is being given?”

South Ribble Labour leader Coun Paul Foster said: “Our Council is in complete meltdown. Members of the Conservative Group need to get back to basics and remember that they are elected to represent the local community, not play out a vicious, toxic feud in front of us all.”

Recent leaders:

In July 2016, council leader Margaret Smith, a Conservative representing New Longton and Hutton East, resigned from the role due to ill health.

Her deputy, Councillor Colin Clark stepped in as interim leader, saying at the time that he was “humbled and saddened at the same time”.

Councillor Clark was permanently replaced by Councillor Peter Mullineaux, who then stepped down in April 2018.

He was replaced by Councillor Mary Green after she triumphed in a straight fight for the job with former leader Coun Margaret Smith.