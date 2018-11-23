New bus lane cameras and pay and display machines - where will they go?

Lancashire County Council has unveiled plans to reduce its budget deficit by £77m.

The majority of the reduction will be achieved by reducing budgets. But around £2m will come from revenue-raising measures on the region's roads.

If the plans are approved, the authority will install cameras on bus lanes which are not currently covered by them and introduce on-street pay and display machines in almost a dozen areas where parking is free at the moment.

Here are all the details:

KEEPING A BETTER EYE ON BUS LANES

Bus lanes where cameras would be installed to enforce the rules:

Preston - on Tithebarn Street, Fishergate/Cheapside and Fishergate Hill;

Lancaster - on the Greyhound Bridge, Morecambe Road and Parliament Street;

Hyndburn on the Whitebirk link and in Accrington Town Centre.

PAYING TO PARK

On-street parking charges currently apply only in Preston and Lancaster. Under the county council’s plans, many more areas could see pay and display machines spring up at the kerbside:

Carnforth

Chorley

Cleveleys

Clitheroe

Colne

Lytham

Nelson

Ormskirk

Padiham

Poulton

Whalley

Commenting on the proposals council leader Geoff Driver said the authority "won't raise a penny from the bus lanes cameras if people obey the rules".

And he added that extended pay and display schemes could actually benefit local shops.

"People are leaving their cars all day in some places and then shoppers can't find anywhere to park," County Cllr Driver said.

Cabinet members will decide whether to approve the plans on 3rd December.