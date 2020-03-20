New guidance for South Ribble residents about waste collection in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

South Ribble Borough Council has issued guidance for residents to change the way waste is handled at properties where possible Covid-19 cases have been identified.

The advice is for households who are currently self-isolating or households where one or more persons have mild symptoms as identified by the recent national guidance.

Household waste where possible must be put in a plastic rubbish bag and tied when full. The plastic bag should then be placed in a second bin bag and tied.

No waste should be put in any bin less than three days before the bin is due to be collected.

For example, if you have a rubbish bag that needs to go in your bin less than three days before collection, please store it in a suitable and secure place until the bin has been collected.

Then place the bag in bin ready for the next collection.

This will ensure that if the virus is present on bin bags, there is sufficient time for the virus to die before the council’s waste team handle it.

Bin collections are running as usual.

You can find your bin collection dates at https://www.southribble.gov.uk/waste.

Once the household’s isolation has come to an end, waste collection can resume as normal.

Coun Susan Jones, Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “This truly is an unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in.

“We’re doing all we can to make sure our waste service is maintained through this difficult time, however to do this, we must as a priority care for the welfare of our staff.

“We really need residents’ support to be able to achieve this and we are urging all households who are self-isolating or individuals who are experiencing symptoms to take these measures on board.

“We understand this is a difficult situation and storing your rubbish at times will not be ideal.

“Please have in mind that these measures are being taken in order to maintain the welfare of our staff and community and is helping to delay the spread of this virus.”