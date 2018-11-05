Nicktoons Christmas Grotto at Blackpool's Pleasure Beach

The UK’s only Nicktoons Christmas Grotto has opened at the Pleasure Beach.

It allows children to meet their favourite Nicktoons characters, including SpongeBob SquarePants and the Ninja Turtles, as well as the man in red himself – Santa.

As well as a magical meeting with Father Christmas, youngsters can have their photo taken with the Nickelodeon characters and take home a special memory.

They can also tie Christmas wishes to a tree, visit the Arena for some skating, and enjoy some Christmas cheer in the Arena’s café bar by enjoying a hot chocolate.

Tickets are £15.99 online in advance or £17.99 on the day, and include access to the Grotto, a visit to see Santa, a special Nickelodeon gift for all children aged 11 and under, ice skating, skate hire and a choice of tea, coffee or hot chocolate.

Visitors will also be gifted a Diamond Season Pass worth £40 for the entire 2019 season – more than 200 days of fun to look forward to.

The grotto is open from 10.30am until 4pm every Saturday and Sunday until the December 16.

From the December 19, it will open daily until Christmas Eve.