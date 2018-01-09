Norah Finch's four 100th birthday parties in Leyland

Not content with one party, one Leyland lady has enjoyed four special celebrations to mark her 100th birthday.

For other 100th birthdays click here /alice-wilson-from-ingol-turns-100-1-8594880 and /life-begins-at-100-1-8851927

Norah Finch the Mayor of South Ribble Mick Titherington and Mayoress Carole Titherington



Norah Finch kicked off her celebrations with a family party on her special day, January 2, and the following day celebrations continued at St Andrew’s Luncheon Club at their regular monthly meeting.

They were joined by Norah’s family, four of whom had travelled from Adelaide, South Australia, to be with their mum and grandma.

The celebrations continued with a special 100th party at Leyland Golf Club and a small party at King St Day Centre, Leyland, where Norah is a regular.

The Mayor of South Ribble, Mick Titherington also came to wish her Many Happy Returns.

Norah is originally lived in Chorley, where she attended All Saints School and then St George’s. She left school at 14 and the family moved to Leyland.

Norah worked as a weaver at Brook Mill and made gas masks during the Second World War.

She married Arnold Finch in 1948, aged 30 and settled in Denford Avenue, Leyland. They had two sons, Glenn, who now lives Down Under, and Jeremy (Jez) who still lives in Leyland.

Jez Finch said: “My dad passed away in 2006 with Alzheimer’s. Mum, in her late eighties, had cared for him for several years.

“She is amazing, still lives on her own, is healthy and is pretty much self-sufficient. Her life has always been focused on her family and still is.

“By way of a birthday present, we asked friends and relatives if they could donate money to Leyland Day Centre, which cares so admirably for my mother and many other elderly residents. I’m pleased to announce that we raised £300 for the centre, and I’d just like to thank everyone for their donations.”

Norah added: “It is a special birthday and I am really enjoying sharing it with everyone.

“For me, family is the most important thing and to have them here all together makes it even more special. I also got a birthday card from the Queen which was lovely, and I got quite a few cards from my family.”

On the secret to getting to 100, Norah said: “I’ve always been active – even into my 90s. When I was younger, I used to ride a bike four times a day, taking the kids to and from school. Staying active is really important.”