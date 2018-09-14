Man charged with baby's murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a baby at court this morning.



Samuel Gildea, 30, of Woodruff Walk, Partington, has today (Friday, September 14) appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court initially charged with Section 20 assault but, following the death of four-month-old Alfie Gildea, this was changed to a murder charge.



On Wednesday 12 September, police were called by the ambulance service to Woodruff Walk, Partington to reports that a baby boy was found unconscious.



He was taken to hospital with significant head injuries where this morning, he sadly died.



A 25-year-old woman who was previously arrested in connection with the investigation has been released with no further action to be taken.