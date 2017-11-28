Nostalgia: A folder to mark the workings of Jack at Leyland Trucks

When retiring from work, you leave with years of fond (or even not so fond) memories.

When Jack McManus left his role at Leyland Trucks in 1987, his colleagues had created a folder of photograhs and handwritten messages of support.

Jack passed away six years after his retirement but his legacy lives on through the photos and stories in the file.

His brother-in-law, Ian Lomax, 77, says: “Jack was married to my wife, Ann’s sister, Hetta.

“He started at Leyland Trucks in 1952 and he worked at maintenance at Millwrights. He then moved on to South Works, the No.9 shop and later fabrication shop, where he was manager.

“He left in 1987 and was a very popular manager.

“No one ever said anything bad behind his back.

“He was given a folder of photos of his time there. On his leaving do they hired a stripagram and so there are a few pictures of him being silly.

“The folder also had two pages of people’s messages to him. It also had information about Leyland and pictures of old trains.

“There was also a picture of Alan Jones in a Formula 1 car because Leyland Trucks was sponsoring the Formula 1. He won the world championship. I remember him shooting the car along Centurion Way.”

Ian, who no lives in Blackburn, also worked at Leyland Trucks.

He recalls: “I was at Leyland Trucks for 39 years. When I joined there were 16,500 staff but by the time I left the workforce had reduced to 800.

“I worked on maintenance at Millwrights and also engine testing.

“The engine testing was awful. It was dirty and smelly with diesel as 60 open engines were running. It was very hot, especially in the summer.

“It was not a good place to work.

“Leyland Trucks built a new block for engine testing and it got much better, but I was only there a short while until I retired.”