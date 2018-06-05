‘Not to be missed show’ is Viva’s Pride

Female impersonator Ceri Dupree will be Loud And Proud when he kicks off Blackpool Pride celebrations on Friday.

The star will be launching the first leg of his national tour at Viva Blackpool as part of the weekend’s Pride events with some ‘extra glitz and glam’.

Described as a ‘one man, 21 women show’, Ceri Dupree has been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years.

He has performed at venues such as Ronnie Scott’s, the Café de Paris and Soho’s world-famous Madame Jojo’s, as well as engaging corporate audiences on behalf of clients as high-profile as Versace and Virgin.

A spokesman said: “Known as one of the UK’s finest female impersonators, Ceri’s unique talent is set to wow audiences bringing you an array of familiar female faces, ranging from Adele, Cher, Joan Collins, Lady GaGa, Bjork, Shirley Bassey, Camilla and Cilla Black.

“As well as paying homage to the glamour of Hollywood and Broadway with show-stopping classics everyone will enjoy.

“As Lady Gaga said: ‘I’m a walking piece of art’, and the same can certainly be said for Ceri Dupree, from his jaw-dropping gowns to his hilarious comic timing, he has always been at the top of this game when it comes to reminding audiences why they fell in love with female impersonation.

“During Ceri’s career, that has spanned over a quarter of a century, he has performed in the West End, and had his own hit mini-series on ITV named ‘Ceri Dupree Unfrocked’, as well as appearing on numerous chat shows and countless radio interviews. This is a show not to be missed.”

Friday’s show is the first of a series of dates at the Church Street venue this year, and Ceri will be back for weekly performances from Thursday, September 6.

Also on stage as part of Pride at Viva this weekend will be X Factor winner Sam Bailey with her live band show.

Sam won the show in 2013, and has gone on to tour solo and on stage in the musical Chicago. She was in town all last week with the cast of Fat Friends The Musical.

Call Viva on 01253 297297 to book.