Calling all Elsa's and Spidermen: Audition dates announced for Disneyland Paris

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a Disney princess or a real life Marvel superhero? Here's your chance.



Disneyland Paris has announced it is holding open auditions in the UK to recruit its new character, dancing and parade stars.

A company spokesman said the roles would provide an great opportunity for performers to put a smile on the face of thousands of visitors while practising their foreign language skills.

Contracts are available from 2-week to 8-month temporary (CDD) contracts, permanent (CDI) contracts or vocational training contracts.

Short-term “intermittents”, or entertainment worker, contracts are available for certain performing roles.

A spokesman for the company said: "On stage or backstage, our 15,000 Cast Members work to make every guest’s stay a magical, unforgettable experience.

"Warm and welcoming, you will work with colleagues from around the world (100 nationalities, 20 languages spoken), eager to share their know-how and expertise.

"This makes working at Disneyland Paris, above all, a human experience with myriad encounters that will enrich your career as well as your personal life.

"Making dreams come true is a real job."

Positions available include:-

CHARACTER AND PARADE M/F

ACTOR / ACTRESS

SINGER M/F

DANCER M/F

STAGE DIRECTOR M/F

WIGMAKER M/F

MUSICIAN M/F

CHOREOGRAPHER M/F

ACROBAT M/F

SOUND, LIGHT OR SPECIAL EFFECTS TECHNICIAN M/F

STAGEHAND M/F

Auditions are being held in Leeds on April 15 or in London on April 17 and 18.

More more information see here