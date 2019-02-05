Chinese New Year animals: 2019 is the year of the pig, but do you know your animal sign?

In order, they are: rat (鼠—shǔ), ox (牛—niú), tiger (虎—hǔ), rabbit (兔—tù), dragon (龙—lóng), snake (蛇—shé), horse (马—mǎ), goat (羊—yang), monkey(猴—hóu), rooster (鸡—jī), dog (狗—gǒu), and pig (猪—zhū). Here's how to check what sign you were born under:

1. Rat Years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020'Compatibility: Best match:Ox. Best group:Monkey,Dragon. Incompatible:Horse

2. Ox Years: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021'Compatibility: Best match:Rat. Best group:Snake,Rooster. Incompatible:Goat

3. Tiger Years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022'Compatibility: Best match:Pig. Best group:Horse,Dog. Incompatible:Monkey

4. Rabbit Years:1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023'Compatibility: Best match:Dog. Best group:Pig,Goat. Incompatible:Rooster

