Commemorative mug among first souvenirs to mark royal engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding has only just been announced but already the souvenirs are in production.

British firm Emma Bridgewater revealed details of a commemorative mug celebrating the loved-up couple's engagement.

Designer Joanne works on souvenir mugs

Within minutes of the impending nuptials being announced, the brand began making the handmade china in its Stoke-on-Trent factory to mark the occasion.

Priced at £19.95, the mug features a classic spongeware design applied by hand, with the words "Harry & Meghan are engaged" in pale blue surrounded by two red scrolls.

The other side of the piece displays the engagement announcement date "27th November 2017".

The mug is edged in small pale blue hearts and tiny red dots.

The half-pint mug is available for pre-order

Designer Emma Bridgewater said: "We have been creating commemorative ware for nearly every royal occasion for the past 30 years.

"Britain has marked its national rites of passage in china for two centuries, mostly made in Stoke-on-Trent.

"We are proud to be part of that tradition and celebrate the most recent happy news."

The half-pint mug is available for pre-order at emmabridgewater.co.uk from December 8.