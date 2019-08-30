'Our A&E could be under threat again'

Re: ‘Our Health Our Care’ proposals.

A joint committee of the Greater Preston and Chorley and South Ribble clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) will meet to decide how many, out of a total 13 proposals, are taken forward to the next stage following a report that has been produced by Our Health Our Care.

It sounds like it could be a done deal to me.

Once again, it appears that Chorley and South Ribble A&E is under threat.

The proposals from Our Health Our Care are quite simply not good enough.

Other trusts across the region can recruit and retain staff so why can’t our local hospital trust?

South Ribble is a vastly growing area and the people of South Ribble need and deserve a fully functioning A&E unit.

Earlier this month, we saw Boris Johnson announcing a £1.8bn funding announcement for over 20 hospitals across the country.

We received none of that funding for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Within that same month, we now again face the prospect of losing our A&E department. I am calling upon South Ribble’s MP to work with me to take the Government on and to stand up for our local hospital’s future and fight these cuts to our local health services.

Kim Snape

Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for South Ribble