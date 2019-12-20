A Leyland couple who met on New Year’s Eve but were very nearly separated following a dramatic illness, are celebrating 60 years of marriage

Peter, 82, and Carole Meadowcroft, met at midnight at English Martyr’s roller skating rink. But they didn’t see each other again for six months as Carole, now 77, contracted rheumatic fever.

When she recovered, she met up with Peter again and they’ve been together ever since.

They got married at the registry office in Preston in 1959 and have two daughters, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Peter and Carole Meadowcroft celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends

Carole worked at Leyland and Birmingham rubber works and Peter worked at Bridges Transport.

Their daughter Alison said: “As they only had £5 between them they had no celebrations, cake or dress, so we wanted to make this anniversary special.

“My sister Jayne, my husband Mike and I took them to London to the Royal Albert Hall to see Katherine Jenkins, which they really enjoyed.

“Then we had a big family party. I made them a cake and there was lots of music and dancing, even though mum is crippled with arthritis and uses a wheelchair to get about.”

In lieu of presents, the couple asked for donations for Derian House children’s hospice, raising £700.