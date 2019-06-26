A new life for a former Leyland funeral home

A former funeral parlour could be set for a new life.

A planning application to turn The Warren funeral home in Leyland into a residential property with a further four detached homes has been submitted.

The outline application has been made to South Ribble Borough Council.

The site is located off Broadfield Drive, immediately adjacent to the council offices and health centre.

The scheme proposes the re-use of the existing funeral home - previously a residential property - back to that use, and the construction of four new detached homes, three to the front and one to the rear.

The applicant is a Mr Steve Fairclough.

The funeral home, which was run by McKenna’s funeral directors, is currently on the market.

The property was put up for sale with Preston commercial property consultants Morgan Martin, who said an offer had been made on it.

South Ribble Borough Council had looked at the site.

Councillor Bill Evans, cabinet member for planning, regeneration and City Deal, said: “The funeral parlour at The Warren, Broadfield Drive – formerly the home of McKenna Funeral Directors – is a site which, earlier in the year, was subject to a consultation seeking to establish a range of uses for the redevelopment of the site.

“However, the council currently has no interest in the site. Our only involvement will be to determine – as the local planning authority – the planning application that has been submitted to us by a private individual.”

Members of the Leyland Memories public Facebook group have been discussing the property. Some said there were garden parties there in the 60s and that celebrities at the time, such as Matt Munro, Frank Ifield, The Bachelors and Roy Castle appeared there.