Bikers dress all dapper for The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride from Hoghton Tower to Blackpool for men's mental health services and prostate cancer research

A host of ‘dapper country gentry’ rode on their motorbikes from Hoghton Tower to Blackpool Tower to raise funds for men’s mental health charities and prostate cancer research.

More than 100 riders, dressed in tweed and traditional countrywear, took part in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, raising around £15,000 for the official The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride charity, to be distributed to prostate cancer research and mental health services in Lancashire. The event is a global fund-raiser, which originated in Australia and is linked to the Movember foundation. Nigel Collighan, the ride host for Lancashire, said; “We had a lot of fun, dressing up in dapper, with tweed, acting all gentleman and lady-like and riding slowly. We had 72 bikes with people on pillions. People would stop and wave. This was the sixth year we were invited to start at Hoghton Tower, which is a lovely way to start.”

