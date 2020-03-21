Blackpool Tower shines light on the work of the NHS during crisis

Blackpool Tower is to light up blue in thanks to NHS workers and emergency workers.

The historic landmark's heart will be illuminated blue every night as a tribute to the work of health service and fire and police crews staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for the Tower said: "To all our NHS and frontline staff working tirelessly during this challenging time.

"The Blackpool Tower and our sponsors thank you.

"Our heart will be lit up blue each night to shine a light on your efforts and show appreciation during this unprecedented period."