Blackpool Zoo to close its doors today

Blackpool Zoo will close to visitors after close of business today

Darren Webster, Zoo Directors, said: “The health of our zoo family, which includes our visitors, staff and animals, is our top priority.

"In light of the most recent advice from Public Health England and the government, we will be temporarily closing Blackpool Zoo at the close of business on Saturday 21st March 2020 until further notice.

"Please be assured that our dedicated keeper team will continue to provide the best care for our animals during the closure.“If you’ve booked tickets for any day during this closure, you can exchange them for any other date in 2020 or we can provide a refund. Please send your booking details to tickets@blackpoolzoo.org.uk.“We’ll keep you informed through our website and social media channels. We apologise for any disappointment and thank you for your patience.“We really look forward to welcoming you back to Blackpool Zoo when we re-open.“Stay safe everyone.”