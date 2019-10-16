Businessman's Everest Base Camp trek raises £40,000 for Chorley's Inspire Youth Zone

A Chorley businessman has climbed more than 17,000 feet up Mount Everest – raising tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

Andrew Turner MBE, chairman and founder of car dealership company Chorley Group, spent six days making his way to Everest Base Camp in raise £25,000 for children’s charity Inspire Youth Zone in Chorley town centre.

An Inspire Youth Zone flag at Everest Base Camp

Andrew, who is also chairman of the youth zone, reached base camp on Monday – with donations at £41,000; well passed his original target.

“I am so incredibly proud that I’ve made it,” he said via satellite phone from base camp.

“The thing that kept me pushing through the pain and the hardest moments of my challenge was the young people of Chorley that I was doing all of this for.

“Now I’ve completed my challenge, I hope people will help me to reach my goal of £50,000 for this incredible charity.”

Throughout the climb one person was rushed from the group via emergency rescue and another two were taken to hospital, succumbing to the cruel conditions of Everest.

However, Andy pressed on through the challenge to reach his goal, fighting exhaustion and altitude sickness along the way.

“The money he has raised will make a huge difference to young people in Chorley and enable us to continue raising aspirations and providing our thousands of members with something to do, somewhere to go and something to do,” said Janine Blythe, Chief Executive of Inspire Chorley Youth Zone.