Call for volunteers to help staff new Citizens Advice centre in Leyland

Volunteers are needed for a new face-to-face advice service, assisting people with money, legal and consumer problems, being launched in Leyland.

Citizens Advice Lancashire is setting up the support scheme within South Ribble Council’s Civic Centre in West Paddock from April 1.

The service will offer advice on a range of subjects including debt, energy, employment, housing, finance, pensions, crisis support, consumer rights and immigration.

Volunteers with a few hours to spare each week can contact Maria des Landes at Citizens Advice Lancashire on 07864 638094 or by email at landd@lw.cabnet.org.uk