Call goes out from Chorley to war veterans as forthcoming VE and VJ Day celebrations are planned

Get fell in . . .

Get fell in . . .

That’s the call to Chorley’s World War Two veterans as preparations get under way to celebrate the VE and VJ Day anniversaries.

A ‘vets appeal’ has been launched by local historian Stuart Clewlow, of Chorley.

Stuart is working with councillor Aaron Beaver - Chorley Council Armed Forces Champion and also the President of the Royal British Legion, Chorley Branch - to develop ideas commemorating the 75th Anniversaries of VE Day on May 8 and VJ Day on August 15.

He says similar ideas are also being developed with parish councils and that it is a credit to the borough that some pubs and businesses across the district have already made it known they are marking the events in one way or another.

Stuart said; “Some of the proposals already being looked at include a brass band concert, library displays, church service and hopefully a few other things to help raise the awareness of the anniversaries.”

He added; “For me, there is a lot of sentiment attached to organising things to commemorate the 75th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day.

“Some of my first public displays of local history and military artefacts was at the old Chorley Royal British Legion Club room and in Adlington St John’s Ambulance Hall to mark the VE and VJ Day 50th anniversaries.

“It’s a honour to be in the fortunate position of being entrusted to arrange more events, bigger and better than last time, 25 years later.”

Stuart continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to appeal for all veterans of World War Two to make themselves known.

“It is my aim to collate a register of all known survivors so that in time we can hopefully record accounts of their memories and also ensure that they are not forgotten about.

“I would like to hear from anyone who can offer details of any veterans that they know about who live within the Chorley borough area who were in uniform at some point between 1939-1945, or who served with any of the civilian organisations such as the ARP, Home Guard, ROF, etc.

“It is hoped that if some events can be arranged to commemorate VE Day and VJ Day, the WW2 Veterans will be included as guests of honour.”

Anyone wanting to get in touch with Stuart can email him on saclewlow@yahoo.com or ring 07866 925602

Or they can visit the Facebook page “Chorley & District in World War Two”.