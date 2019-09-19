Camelot Theme Park sitting on £800 MILLION of potential value

An abandoned theme park is hitting on hundreds of millions of pounds of potential.

That is according to new research showing that the former Camelot Theme Park has a total potential value of £793,016,000.

Camelot Theme Park

The King Arthur inspired resort, residing off Park Hall Road in Charnock Richard, is projected to be able to fit 6,294 new homes across its 140-acre site.

The team behind the research at Together write: "Inspired by the legend of Camelot, the UK theme park located three miles from Chorley opened its doors in 1983 and operated until November 2012 when due to declining visitor numbers the park closed for good.

"While certain rollercoasters were sold to theme parks around Europe, many of the rides remain abandoned seven years later.

"‘Urban explorers’, whilst warned off the site, are regularly found walking the tracks of the decaying rollercoasters, avoiding the 24/7 security that roam the perimeter.

Camelot Theme Park

"Several planning applications for housing estates have been submitted and subsequently rejected by Chorley Council, the most recent in March 2018."

The team predicts houses could be sold at an average price of £126,000, resulting in the hundreds of millions of pounds of potential.

In March 2018, plans from Story Homes for 185 homes on the site were thrown out, with critics of the scheme said they opposed it because it is on greenbelt land and there was no supporting infrastructure for a doctors clinic, school and roads.

At the time, Chorley Coun Alan Whittaker said: "This was the second attempt by Story Homes to get something on the site.

Inside Camelot Theme Park

"The first one was refused as was this one for very good reasons - no infrastructure, GPs, schools, roads, green belt, unsustainable.

"Let’s hope that the third one, if and when it arrives, will be more realistic."

No potential development has been submitted to the council since this was rejected.