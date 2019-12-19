Charnock Richard siblings swim a mile for St Catherine's Hospice

A brother and sister have made it their mission to swim a mile and raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Nine-year-old Noah and seven-year-old Orla Wild, from Charnock Richard, have donated £370 after completing the feat at the Best Western Park Hall Hotel and Leisure Club.

Mum Rebecca Wild said: “Noah and Orla both enjoy swimming with the Chorley Marlins and they decided to set themselves the challenge of swimming a mile; they said they wanted to do it to raise sponsorship money for a local charity.

“I’m a district nurse so I know a lot about the great work St Catherine’s does, especially through the charity’s Clinical Nurse Specialist team which cares for people with life-shortening illnesses in their own homes.

“I thought it would be really nice for Noah and Orla to give something back to the community in this way.”

The family visited the Lostock Hall hospice to hand in their donation, and Noah and Orla were presented with Hospice Hero medals.

Noah, who attends St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Wrightington, said: “The swim was easy at first, then it became harder, and then it was super hard.”

Hayley Jackson, community engagement officer at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We were delighted to welcome Noah and Orla to the hospice to thank them for their amazing support.

“Swimming a mile is no mean feat and they’ve done brilliantly to set themselves this charity challenge and raise a wonderful amount for St Catherine’s.”