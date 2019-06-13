Chorley care home opens its doors to the public

A care home in Chorley will be taking part in Care Home Open day later this month.

Aarondale care home in Chorley will be throwing open its doors on Friday, June 28.

The idea behind the day is to encourage local people to visit care homes in their neighbourhood and work together to develop better relationships between the home and the community.

Home Manager Hannah Prescott said: “We love taking part in Care Home Open Day as it gives us a chance to show what life is really like in our care home.

“We’re using the day to hold a fun event not just for residents but their guests and others who want to come along and visit us. This year our theme is Activity Adventures and we will be showcasing many of the activities that we run for residents on a regular basis throughout the year. It’s a great opportunity for anyone considering a care home for a loved one to come along and meet our Care Team and see at first hand what a lovely home we have here at Aarondale.

“Everyone is welcome and we hope as many people as possible will join us on the day.”

The event will run from 1.30pm to 5pm and planned activities include music therapy with a local singer, pet therapy, horses, visit from Wigan Warriors' Max Mascot, bake off, bingo, ice cream from Fredericks, 12-hour sponsored bike ride, dementia awareness experience, stalls, raffles, games and lots more. Aarondale Care Home is located on Sunny Brow (off Chapel Lane), Chorley PR7 4PF and free parking is available.