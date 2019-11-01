Clarke Carlisle among speakers at special memorial service in Preston

A special memorial service for relatives and friends bereaved by suicide is being held in Preston.

An event is being hosted by Listening Ear’s AMPARO Service, which provides support following suicide, along with State of Mind Sport and the NHS Healthier Lancashire and South Cumbria organisation.

Malcolm Rae

Guests will include Clarke Carlisle, ex professional footballer with clubs including Preston North End and Blackpool.

Clarke has spoken openly about his struggle with depression in the past.

Others include Phil Veivers, ex St Helens Rugby League player, and Ian Smith, former superleague referee.

It takes place at Deepdale Football Stadium on Thursday November 14 at 7pm.

The service will provide opportunities for personal reflection, music, poems and contributions from people who have personally experienced loss due to suicide, including individuals from the world of sport.

Opportunities will be given for those attending to bring a photograph of their loved ones for respectful remembrance

The aim of the event is for those attending to benefit from sharing with others who have similarly experienced being bereaved by suicide and to tackle the associated stigma.

Specialist organisations will be on hand at Deepdale to provide information and expert support.

First established in UK Super League in 2011, State of Mind Sport is now a much-loved national charity and international movement delivering its message across rugby league, rugby union, multiple other sports, age groups and territories.

Malcolm Rae , Co Founder of State of Mind Sport said those left behind after a suicide were at risk themselves as they can be very emotional or troubled by guilt.

He said: “Suicide is a tragedy for both the person and their family and friends, with life altering devastation as a result”.

“There is evidence that people bereaved by suicide are vulnerable and at a higher risk of taking their own lives within five years.

“We anticipate that the event will help to reduce their feelings of distress, by providing information along with practical and emotional support from specialist organisations”

A Lancashire and South Cumbria ICS spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be co-hosting this event in Preston with Malcolm.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to attend to share their memories, and receive much-needed support.”