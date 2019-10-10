Clayton Brook Residents Group raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

A residents group has raised more than £300 for charity by serving tea and cakes to the community.

Members of Clayton Brook Residents Group held a Macmillan coffee morning at their community cafe on the Green, inviting several special guests.

Youngsters at Clayton Brook School and their headteacher, Paul Farina put their feet firmly under the table and munched on home-made cakes.

Other guests were Paul McNeilly from Places For People and Chorley MP, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who enjoyed finding out more about the work of the residents group in helping to improve the community and raise important issues surrounding the area.

Altogether, they raised £320, which will go towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

The charity provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

Clayon-le-Woods North Councillor, Coun Yvonne Hargreaves, who also attended the event said: “It was a very busy and crowded day, with everyone enjoying cakes provided by residents and a great deal of effort by the Residents Group, supported by Chorley Borough Councillor, Abi O’Brien and Clayton-le-Woods North councillors Yvonne Hargreaves, Jean Cronshaw and Steve Murfitt.”

The Clayton Brook Residents Group is a newly formed team, which regularly hold meetings to discuss matters which affect people living in the area.

Members recently opened a community cafe on the Green, which is run by volunteers.

Chairman of the group is Sue Bradshaw, the secretary is Sharon Calvert and Crista Hammond is the treasurer.

Coun Hargreaves added: “The group has made a great impact on a variety of activities which they have run and are planning more events for Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas.”