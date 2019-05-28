DanceSyndrome in Lancashire nominated in the National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards

The dance leader team of Lancashire-based DanceSyndrome has been announced as a finalist in The People’s Award at the National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards.

The awards, which will take place on Friday, June 28 at the ICC, Birmingham, celebrate excellence in the support for people with learning disabilities and aim to pay tribute to those individuals or organisations who excel in providing quality provision.

DanceSyndrome is an inclusive arts charity that aims to inform and empower people through dance.

Its community workshops are led by members of the dance leader team who are trained through the charity’s training course, Dance By Example, which is designed to give people with and without disabilities the confidence and skills to co-lead community dance workshops.

DanceSyndrome managing director Dawn Vickers said: “We are so proud of our dance leaders. They are such a hard working, dedicated group of people who have a real passion for dance. The fact that many of them have overcome difficulties to achieve their ambitions of becoming dance leaders is truly inspiring and we hope people will see them dancing and be inspired to follow their own dreams, whether in dance or other areas.”