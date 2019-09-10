Daughter issues heart-felt "thank you" to couple who tried to help Leyland man after fatal fall

The grieving daughter of a man from Leyland who fell and died in the Lake District wants to thank a young couple who came to his aid.

Pensioner Brian Guilfoyle, 80, had been walking Sharp Edge on Blencathra with friends on Wednesday, August 28 when he fell.

But despite attempts to resuscitate him by emergency services he could not be saved.

Now his daughter Louise Guilfoyle Hastewell, from Penwortham, wants to reach out to a young couple in their 20s who went to help Brian.

In a Facebook post she urged people to share she said: “On Wednesday, August 28 we lost our very special Grandfather and Father, Brian Guilfoyle, in a mountaineering accident.

“He was walking Sharp Edge on Blencathra - Saddleback, in the Lake District at the time.

“Our whole family are so grateful to all the people who tried to help him, including his friends, the emergency services and other walkers who were there.

“We have been informed that a young couple in their early 20s risked their own safety to reach Brian down the mountain to attend to his aid.

"For this we want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts but as we were not at the scene ourselves we do not know their names or anywhere that we can find them.”

Louise went on to ask people on social media to share her post “so that we can thank them properly and show our gratitude for their courageous efforts”.