Derian House is saying thank you to all its volunteers who have saved the charity more than £80,000 in wages this year

The hospice in Chorley has 100 regular volunteers who do everything from cooking meals for families, counting money in collection buckets, working at the charity shops,and helping at playgroup.

Former teacher Julie Nolan, who volunteers at Derian House with husband Tony twice a week, recently raised £830 for the hospice after asking friends and family to donate cash instead of buying gifts for her 60th birthday.

Julie, who helps in the kitchen, in the fund-raising team, at events and on trips, said: “People sometimes ask me why I volunteer at a children’s hospice and comment that it must be a sad place. But it’s not. It’s a wonderful, happy place where you hear children laughing. It’s ace.”

Katie McNally, Wellbeing Services Lead at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “Julie helps us take children on trips out during the school holiday and they love her being part of the day because her kindness and generosity shines through. We would be lost without her.”

The charity also has a loyal band of corporate supporters who often visit for team building days spent tidying the gardens and doing seasonal jobs such as wrapping Christmas gifts.

Frances Lees, Volunteer Services Co-ordinator at Derian House, said: “Every single one of our wonderful volunteers deserves a special thank you. Their commitment to the hospice always amazes me. They bring skills, laughter and so much love we would be lost without their support on a daily basis.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer at Derian House Children’s Hospice, visit www.derianhouse.co.uk/volunteer-for-us or call Frances Lees on 01257 233 300.