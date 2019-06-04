Excitement grows as Leyland primary school prepares for its 50th birthday party

A Leyland school will mark a marvelous milestone this week with a special day of celebrations.

Seven Stars primary has organised a host of activities for its 50th birthday bash.

It will bring together current pupils, staff and parents - and those from the past for the event on Friday.

The Peacock Hall Road school is inviting anyone who has ever had a link to it to get along to the celebrations.

There will be an assembly at 1.15pm when the children will perform songs, read out memories and tell guests a bit about what life was like for the pupils of Seven Stars School down the years.

It is also hoped a time capsule that was buried several years ago will be unearthed and looked inside before current contributions are added to it before it is reburied.

There will be an afternoon tea, with cakes, biscuits, sandwiches and other refreshments which, depending on the weather, will be a street party on the playground, otherwise it will take place in school.

The school already has a number of interesting photographs that will be on display in the hall.

If anyone has any at home, they are invited to either send them in or bring them along on the day.

There will also be a memory tree in school for people to attach their memories to, withe cards available.

But if you already have a memory of your time at Seven Stars, or if you know someone who came here who has a memory, you can write it on a special slip which can be found on the school website and send it in so it can be read out or added to the memory tree.

Or you can message your memory to the school via its Facebook page or email it to head@seven-stars.lancs.sch.uk

There will be tours of the building for those who want to see how things have changed.

And the school will be open for chats, tours and sharing memories all afternoon until 4.30pm.

Children and staff - and visitors too, if they wish - are being encouraged to come into school dressed up in clothes of any decade from 1960 onwards or even as a famous person or TV character from the 60s.

Meanwhile, the school will be having a Summer fair after school organised by the PTFA on June 28 which will also have a birthday celebration theme.

Head teacher Mike Mitchell has been at the school for the last seven years.

He said preparations were going very well.

“We’ve got quite a few people who appear to be coming - it’s gone to all far corners of the universe,” he said.

“We’ve had an email from someone who found the official document of when the school was opened which we’ve been trying to trace and it turns out it was June 11 1969.

“It will be a relaxed and informal occasion. We’re celebrating fifty years of being part of the community and Seven Stars always has been.

“It’s quite nice to have an input form all parts of the community.

“It’s amazing the impact we’ve had on people - you don’t realise until you do something like this.

“There are past pupils who have gone on to be doctors and done very well for themselves, others who have come back to work at the school.

“We’re looking forward to meeting people.”