Fr Christmas backing Gregson Green's festive mission to help struggling families

Gregson Green Community Centre is bringing Fr Christmas to town for a special charitable mission.

The Gregson Green’s Five Gold G’s Appeal will make its return on Friday at 5pm.

Fr Christmas and his helpers will visit both Gregson Lane (and some surrounding streets) and Coupe Green to collect donations of tinned items, non-perishable food and hygiene/cleaning products. The Santa Sleigh Collection will support Home-Start Central Lancashire, a charity that assists families experiencing difficult times.

Volunteers will also entertain the crowds by singing carols.

Donations can be dropped off at: Old Oak Garage, Hoghton Lane; Lilac Tree at Holland House Nurseries; South Ribble Borough Council; Hairlines, Gregson Lane; Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School; Brindle St Joseph’s Primary School; and Coupe Green Primary School.