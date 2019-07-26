Get ready to watch Chorley schoolboy in new ITV drama Deep Water

A schoolboy is to star in new ITV drama Deep Water, but won’t be able to watch it all because of its adult nature.

Leo Ashton plays Sam Kallisto, the son of Lisa, played by Anna Friel, and the 10-year-old says he has quite a big role.

He said: “I am one of the main characters. My mum is played by Anna Friel and she runs boarding kennels. It is quite big as she has a lot of dogs.

“Then some bad things happen. I am really excited about it being show, but I won’t be able to watch it in some places because it is a bit grown up which is annoying.”

Leo, of Preston, filmed the series in the Lake District last autumn, following his appearance in the Mike Leigh film, Peterloo.

He added: “It is really beautiful over there and a great place to film. I enjoyed filming for the series.

“Anna Friel is a great actress and she was very nice to me.

“We went shopping one day and she bought me a cake. She also put me on her Instagram story.”

Leo, who will turn 11 next month, has also filmed an episode for BBC1 daytime soap Doctors, which will be aired on Tuesday, September 10.

He added: “I am a guest lead and play a troubled child whose mum is not looking after me.”

Leo has just finished primary school in Chorley, is preparing for high school in September as he has enrolled at Parklands.

And whilst the rest of his pals will be resting over the summer holidays, Leo will be working, as he embarks on his next acting project - this time with his mum, former Emmerdale and Ackley Bridge actress Melanie Ash.

Leo added: “I am quite excited about working with my mum.”

Melanie, who runs Meladrama stage school, said: “I can’t wait to be working with Leo. He keeps winding me up, saying he will give me tips.

“He won’t be at high school much for his first term as he starts filming next month.

“I am really proud of him. He did really well in his exams. He takes it all in his stride.”

Deep Water, a six-part series follows the lives of three women, each struggling to keep their heads above very deep water. The women are connected by their children, who are similar same ages.

It is expected to be aired mid August.