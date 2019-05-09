Here are this week's charity champions - May 9 2019 From dog shows, long walks and crane hire, there has been plenty of fund-raising going on in Lancashire. Check out who has been supporting charities over the past few weeks. 1. Marsden Cranes supports Rosemere Brendan, Lee and Dale Marsden, who run the Marsden Crane Services Ltd, will donate a percentage of the earnings each time the charity crane is hired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation. other Buy a Photo 2. Walk of Solidarity for Christian Aid Clare Hyde, of Knowle Green, walked 11 miles from Clitheroe to the Birth Centre at Blackburn Hospital, raising hundreds for Christian Aid. ugc Buy a Photo 3. Dog show for St Catherine's Hospice Nicole Coombs, from Fieldside Veterinary Physiotherapy, held a dog show, which raised 1,000 for St Catherine's Hospice which cared for her aunt Dr Susan Taylor Green before losing her fight with cancer, aged 65, last October. ugc Buy a Photo 4. Golfers from Shaw Hill Golf & Spasupports Chorley youth charity, Inspire. Golfers from Shaw Hill Golf & Spa resort have raised more than 1,500 pounds in a fashion show for Chorley youth charity, Inspire. ugc Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2