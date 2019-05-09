Clare Hyde, of Knowle Green, walked 11 miles from Clitheroe to the Birth Centre at Blackburn Hospital, raising hundreds for Christian Aid.

Here are this week's charity champions - May 9 2019

From dog shows, long walks and crane hire, there has been plenty of fund-raising going on in Lancashire.

Check out who has been supporting charities over the past few weeks.

Brendan, Lee and Dale Marsden, who run the Marsden Crane Services Ltd, will donate a percentage of the earnings each time the charity crane is hired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

1. Marsden Cranes supports Rosemere

Brendan, Lee and Dale Marsden, who run the Marsden Crane Services Ltd, will donate a percentage of the earnings each time the charity crane is hired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
2. Walk of Solidarity for Christian Aid

Clare Hyde, of Knowle Green, walked 11 miles from Clitheroe to the Birth Centre at Blackburn Hospital, raising hundreds for Christian Aid.
Nicole Coombs, from Fieldside Veterinary Physiotherapy, held a dog show, which raised 1,000 for St Catherine's Hospice which cared for her aunt Dr Susan Taylor Green before losing her fight with cancer, aged 65, last October.

3. Dog show for St Catherine's Hospice

Nicole Coombs, from Fieldside Veterinary Physiotherapy, held a dog show, which raised 1,000 for St Catherine's Hospice which cared for her aunt Dr Susan Taylor Green before losing her fight with cancer, aged 65, last October.
Golfers from Shaw Hill Golf & Spa resort have raised more than 1,500 pounds in a fashion show for Chorley youth charity, Inspire.

4. Golfers from Shaw Hill Golf & Spasupports Chorley youth charity, Inspire.

Golfers from Shaw Hill Golf & Spa resort have raised more than 1,500 pounds in a fashion show for Chorley youth charity, Inspire.
