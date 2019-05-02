Here is how to get the catwalk glitter look

Glitzy make-up is usually associated with the festive season, when we add a bit of sparkle to match our party dresses.

Glitter eye makeup - Photo by PA

But at the spring and summer fashion shows, make-up artists proved that dazzle dust isn’t just for Christmas.

Here, we’ve got the inside scoop on four backstage glitter make-up looks, and the products you need to recreate them at home.

1. Glitter eyes

At Simone Rocha, MAC make-up artist Sam Bryant proved that less is definitely more, with a subtle glitter eye look.

MAC Glitter Pink, 16.50. Photo by PA

Clean skin and brushed up brows were complemented with a smattering of silver sparkle, concentrated on the inner corner of the eye.

How to make it stick? A layer of clear lip gloss will give the glitter something to grip on to, while also adding extra shine.

Delfy Silver Glitter, £18.10

Make Up Forever Star Lit Glitter in Blanc Amethyste, £16.50, Escentual

Model backstage at Jeremy Scoot SS19, make-up by MAC'Photo by PA

2. Glitter wings

The cat-eye flick was taken to the next level at Valentino with diamante eye jewels, and at Halpern, where models were daubed with major glitter wings, the latter created by MAC’s Isamaya Ffrench.

The make-up artist used a combination of sparkling eyeshadow (in copper and champagne tones) followed by a holographic loose glitter, to create a multi-dimensional look.

It takes more than just gloss to get these wings to stay put, which is why Ffrench began with a thin layer of false lash glue to thoroughly cement the sparkles.

MAC Dazzleshadow Liquid in Blinking Brilliant, £16.50

MAC Glitter in Gold Hologram, £16.50

Duo Lash Clear Adhesive, £8, Space NK

3. Metallic lips

To match the jewelled eyes at Valentino, some models were given red diamante-encrusted pouts, while at Jeremy Scott, metallic lips came in a variety of hues.

To create the foil effect at Jeremy Scott, make-up artist Kabuki used the same combination of MAC products as at Halpern.

The finish was so different, however, because a Mixing Medium gel was applied first to create a shimmering base, then pink glitter was dabbed on top for extra sparkle.

MAC Dazzleshadow Liquid in Love Yourself, £16.50

MAC Glitter in Pink, £16.50

4. Halo hair

Rather than loading down your strands with lots of product, add a smattering at your roots, then comb it through to create a halo effect.

IGK Hair House Party Glitter Stick in Disco Pink, £15, Space NK

Beauty Blvd Glitter Love in Molly Dolly, £4.50