How fleeing spiritual abuse inspired Lancashire author Alice Broadway's tattoo-inspired young adult book trilogy - Ink, Spark and Scar.

For author Alice Broadway writing her young adult trilogy was therapy at one of the most difficult times in her life.

Forced to physically and mentally flee the Lancashire evangelical Christian community that had once been her safe place, the married mum-of-three was left questioning everything she thought she knew.

The Ink trilogy

“My husband Dave and I had been through a really hard time,” says Alice, 39.

“We’d been part of a church which had been a really special and loving place for us.

"But we experienced spiritual coercion and control - spiritual abuse.

"That shattered me really and it led to severe depression which I still have treatment for now but I’m much better than I was.”

Alice, who now lives in Buckshaw Village near Chorley, explained how the spiritual abuse became all-consuming.

“I think it was just authority behaving in ways they shouldn’t.

"Places of worship can be really tricky places when it comes to caring for each other and understanding each other and having differences. A place that was a family really.It became a place we didn’t feel safe.

“A lot has been repaired since thankfully but it led to a mental health crisis and crisis of faith. In the past I’ve described it like a cake - faith isn’t just the frosting which you can take off and the cake is still alright- but more like the flour and part of every bit of your life.

“When your faith crumbles you rely have to begin from the foundations again and rebuild your life, your community and what you understand the world to be. That’s a weird, hard, process.”

Despite the trauma she can see the process has benefited her and her family.

“It means in many ways its been good for me to stop and say I don’t have to believe this -embracing some of the freedom that comes with it.

“So we moved house and after along process we have been deconstructing and working out what we think and who we are and it’s along process,” she explained.

“I suspect it will never quite come to an answer. I’m now much happier to say we should stand up for others and use it to give other people power. Everything else, who knows?”

So, grappling with depression, the mum to Mikey, 14, Dan, 12, and Jemima, nine, sat down to write her first novel, Ink.

“It gave me a little thing to do today and a little thing to do tomorrow and sometimes that’s all you can manage,” she explained.

“It was an important way of me flourishing.”

And she did.

It took 18 months of dreaming and around six months of writing to finish Ink, says Alice.

“When my youngest went to school I gave myself the challenge of writing this book and sending it to an agent in a year. So time was ticking”.

Ink is centred around main character Leora, who goes through a real questioning of her own faith.

The series was in part inspired by the death rituals of ancient Egypt, of which Alice is fascinated.

“Ink is set in a world where everything about you is tattooed on your skin, all the good things, the bad things, your successes and your failures.

"So you can’t really hide anything.

“In this world it’s a lot about truth, a lot about being judged by your good deeds and your bad deeds and at the end of your life, if deemed a worthy life, your tattoos are turned into a skin book that can be kept by your family - which makes me sound creepier than I really am!

“She’s been brought up in an environment where everyone knows what they are meant to think and everything works very nicely because of it- and why would you question that?

“But then her dad died and she notices something missing in his skin book of his life.

“So everything she think she knows about her world and family crumbles - and she reassesses her faith and has to rebuild.

“It’s a fairly unsubtle way of me processing what I was going through at the time and very significant especially when I was very depressed. “

She finished Ink and gave it to some trusted friends to read .

“I took them out for drinks and said tell me what you really think - that helped me improve the book. I don’t what I would have done if they had hated it,” she laughs.

So she sent Ink out to a selection of agents.

“They said it could be three months before you hear anything. So I waited and within a day - completely unheard of - I had a request for the whole thing.

“Within four days I had an agent who is the fabulous Jo Unwin.

Ink was a best-seller, paving way for further success with Spark and Scar.

“I think it was a little bit of luck and good timing,” says Alice modestly. “The process was that the agent helps you make your book as good as it can be before you send it out to publishers.

My agent knows the market better than I do - and she’ll give advice about maybe rethinking this character or have you considered this.

“My self belief was pretty low and I was grateful for the help - but I did feel a bit thick! But it’s trusting that they are the ones that know the market and what else is out there and what is going to work.

It took just over a year before it was published, says Alice.

“I had a lot of edits to do. I needed a lot of support.

"I once had crushing feedback. They said to me ‘ this is great but now let’s talk about what the story is!’ “

Ouch.

“I do wonder if they are rolling their eyes at me,” she laughs.

Then she began the intense process of writing book number two in the trilogy.

“I wish I’d started it earlier.

So book two and three needed writing quite quickly.

"It was a baptism of fire!”

Spark was published in 2018 and Scar in 2019.

Alice described the first time she saw her book in a bookshop.

“I was on my own and I went and picked it up and very shyly took a selfie and then I had a little cry.

"Because I was on my own it was a bit of let down.

"I then just sauntered on and bought a lipstick to cheer myself up.”

As Alice explains, the books are aimed at teenagers but anybody of any age could end up reading it.

The definition of Young Adult fiction, known as YA, is the main character should be a young adult - so theme can be fairly adult.

“I mean it’s not a racy book - not dodgy - but it certainly talks about ideas like death, loss and friendship and faith.

"I know plenty of Year Six’s who are quite into the series but for my kids I’ve said wait until you are in high school. “

Alice won the lottery with beautiful cover design of the trilogy - each book boasts a beautiful metallic cover.

“I’ve been really lucky. It’s all been designed in house by the Scholastic creative team. I got an email through when we were getting Ink ready for publication with an attachment saying here’s our idea, what do you think?

“It’s just the most beautiful cover. The first is copper foil with gleams at you, the second is red foil and the third purple foil. Together they look really magical.

“The cover should be the thing that tells you about the essence of the book and if it puts you off it’s probably a sign it’s not your thing!”

Ink, Spark and Scar are published by Scholastic and available in all good bookshops.