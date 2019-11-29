How Lancaster-born Molly celebrated her 103rd birthday at a nursing home in Bamber Bridge

Mary Cowen, known more affectionately as Molly, enjoyed a big party to celebrate her reaching another milestone – her 103rd.

The mother-of-two, who has two grandchildren, was featured in the Post last year and was more than happy to show she is still going strong, following a gathering with family, staff and residents at Cuerden Grange Nursing Home, in Bamber Bridge.

Molly grew up in Lancaster with her sister Muriel and parents Mary Jean and William Bowker.

She also developed an interest for dancing and began teaching others. She also did night classes in dress making.

Molly always wanted to be an actress and was a member of Red Rose Amateur Society, where she enjoyed being in lead roles and met her husband, George ‘Wally’ Walter, who was a sergeant major in the army and had served in the Second World War.

The couple set up home in Lancaster and later moved to Bamber Bridge.

She worked for a lino company and later moved on to a job at a motor firm in Bamber Bridge.

In Molly’s later life she owned a fish and chip shop in School Lane, Bamber Bridge.

Sheila Jones, activity co-ordinator at Cuerden Grange, said: “Molly was thrilled to bits and had a lovely day. She was singing along and if she could have danced, she would have. She talked about her party the next day, so she has lots of special memories.”