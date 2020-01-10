How Leyland great grandmother is looking forward to celebrating her 80th birthday and 59th wedding anniversary on the same day

Glamorous Doreen Culshaw is celebrating her 80th birthday this week - and is looking ahead to another milestone, as she enters her 59th year of marriage to husband George.

The couple lived five doors apart on Leyland Lane and started courting after George finished National Service.

Doreen Culshaw with her great grandchildren

They married at St James Church, in Leyland, on Doreen’s 21st birthday in 1961 and had two children, Sue and Mick, who has often been compared to Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood.

Doreen worked at the mill and also ROF, whilst George was employed at Leyland Motors. In her later years, Doreen was an accounts manager at BTR, as well as B&Q and CIL in Walton Summit, until her 70s.

The pair have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Doreen was even crowned Glamorous Grandma in 1984.

Their daughter Sue Clarke, said: “Dad has always been the one to help in any practical way and would help out anyone who needed it whilst mum has been very caring and giving to all our family, her many friends and neighbours. Mum is very close to her sister Eileen, after losing their mum and dad young.

"Dad was one of seven and had a twin brother, John. Sadly, his youngest sibling died very young.

“Both my parents play a very active role in supporting my hubby and myself with fostering and welcome each new child into our family.

“Unbelievably my Mum celebrates her 80th on the 14th and they celebrate the 59th wedding anniversary that day as well and enter into their 60th year of marriage ending with their diamond wedding anniversary next January.”