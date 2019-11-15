How to donate baby essentials to support struggling families through TippyToes' Bring a Bottle campaign throughout Lancashire

A baby bank is appealing for extra essentials this Christmas to help families across Lancashire with young babies and tots.

TippyToes, run by Sue Wade from her Penwortham home, is launching its campaign, Bring a Bottle, asking for baby toiletries (baby bath/shampoo etc) which some families are struggling to afford.

Volunteers also trying to source a copy of the book The Night Before Christmas’ for each family who receives a toiletry pack.

Sian Berry, who is one of the volunteers, said: For our Christmas appeal we are trying to encourage people to think of Tippytoes when they are out doing their shopping and pick up a bottle of baby toiletries or even something for a parent or caregiver. We want to remind people that the most simple essential for most people is something that currently some families are struggling to afford. “We are also trying to source a copy of the book The Night Before Christmas for each family who receives a toiletry pack and hope this classic story will provide the families with a moment to treasure together this Christmas, whatever age the child is.

“We are really working hard to spread the word of the work we do. We hosted a winter warmer event recently in Clayton Brook and gave baby and toddler coats, blankets and warm weather items to 28 families.

“The spread of our event on Facebook led to a further 21 referrals in 24 hours.”

People can drop off items at: Tiny Teacups, Bamber Bridge; Preston City Trampoline Club on Mondays between 11am and 2.30pm;

The Ballroom Salon Hairdresser, Bamber Bridge; Happy Tots at St Ambrose Church Hall, Leyland on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am until 11.30am; Whitefield Primary School, Penwortham; and St Teresa’s Parish Centre, Penwortham, Monday to Thursday 7pm until 11pm, Fridays 7pm until midnight; Saturdays 4pm until midnight and Sundays 2pm until 9pm.

For more information on drop off points and times visit www.tippytoesbabybank.co.uk/donation-points