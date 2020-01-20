How young Amaya from Farington Moss wanted to donate her hair to help other princesses

A young girl has raised £550 and donated her hair to help children who are suffering from illness wear wigs.

Six-year-old Amaya Solanki, of Farington Moss, had 12 inches of her lovely dark locks chopped off at No77 salon, in Leyland, in aid of Little Princess Trust.

Amaya’s mum Priti Solanki said: “This all started when I cut my hair a few years back, but couldn’t donate it, as I had dyed it.

“I was telling Amaya about the Little Princess charity and she decided to do it herself.

“She said she wanted to help other little princess like her who lost there hair when they are poorly.

“She found cutting her hair really difficult, as her hair is everything for her and she thinks she is princess Rapunzel.

“I didn’t realise how much she was going to cut until we were at the salon.

“I thought it was going to be seven inches, but she decided to go shorter. She cut 10 inches, then 11 inches and finally and 12 inches.

“The hairdressers at the salon were really lovely and didn’t charge for the cut.

“Instead they donated the amount to our fund-raiser page which we set up on Facebook.

“She ended up raising a total of £550. We are all extremely proud of her.”

To make a donation, visit Amaya and Priti’s fund-raiser for The Little Princess Trust on Facebook.

Little Princess Trust, founded in memory of five-year-old Hannah Tarplee, supplies real-hair wigs available, to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Since the charity began in 2006, it has provided more than 8,000 wigs and had given grants of more than £5m to childhood cancer research.

For more information and find out how to donate, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.