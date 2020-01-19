Hundreds raised for Rosemere Cancer Foundation through the The Stevie Dawes Memorial Pool Tournament at Rosebuck Inn, in Whittle-le-Woods

A charity tournament in memory of a man who loved pool at his local pub has raised £900 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Stevie Dawes, who died of cancer three years ago

The Stevie Dawes Memorial Pool Tournament, at Whittle-le-Woods’ Roebuck Inn was organised as a celebration of Stevie’s life by his brother Andy Dawes, sister-in-law Shelley Dawes and their friends Andy and Steph Hardman.

The competition had 75 entrants and was played over a series of heats with live streaming of match draws on Facebook.

It brings the total raised for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by the event, which launched in 2017 following Stevie’s death from cancer aged just 55, to more than £4,000.

Stevie was well-known for his love of pool, horse racing and a pint of Guinness at his local.

Winner of the men’s competition was Alan Ogden and ladies’ tournament winner was Marion Canny.

Shelley said: “We would like to thank everyone for their continued support, especially Andy and Steph, who put a lot of work into the tournament’s organisation and running.”

Rebecca Arestidou, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s central area fund-raising co-ordinator, said: “The Stevie Dawes Memorial Pool Tournament has now established itself as a popular annual competition among local pool players, which is a lovely tribute to Stevie. “He was a friend to many in Whittle-le-Woods and his legacy is helping us to help make local cancer patients’ treatment journeys that little bit better through our various projects.”