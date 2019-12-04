Japanese film crew and entrepreneur visit Chorley antique centre

A popular antique and collectibles retail centre played host to an international TV programme this week as a Japanese film crew and entrepreneur paid a visit

Chorleys antique and collectibles retail destination Bygone Times has played host to an international TV programme as a Japanese film crew and entrepreneur Yoshi Iwatani visited to purchase a number of locally sourced antiques.

A return visitor of Bygone Times, Yoshi is the owner of Tasman International Limited Japan and has been importing antiques and tableware from England for decades.

For this visit, Yoshi was not only joined by his wife and son but by Japanese broadcasting company NHK, the largest TV company in Japan.

The public broadcaster is similar to the BBC and was keen to capture what is involved in buying antiques in England, for its programme, The World is Full of Intriguing Things.

Three film crew members from NHK have been following Yoshi around the country during his 10-day trip as he purchases quintessential English items to ship back and sell in Japan.

The material filmed during the visit will be broadcast in February 2020 in an episode exploring British tea culture.

As well as shopping for collectibles in the extensive antiques destination, Yoshi and the film crew were also keen to learn more about the history of the Bygone Times mill and its history in Eccleston.

Paul Hamlet, from Bygone Times, who also oversaw the recent visit from the BBC’s Bargain Hunt, gave the international guests an informative overview of the area’s history as they tucked into a traditional afternoon tea, featuring scones and cucumber sandwiches.

Paul said: “Yoshi has visited us here at Bygone Times a number of times in the past but never before have we received an international film crew.

"It has been a privilege to be able to share the rich history of Eccleston, and Lancashire more widely, with NHK and for viewers in Japan to learn more about British heritage.”

Bygone Times is based at Grove Mill in Eccleston, a former cotton mill built in 1845 and sold to Ibzan Sagar in 1884.

Today the retail destination offers shoppers the opportunity to unearth hidden treasures in 700 stalls across more than 85,000 square feet.