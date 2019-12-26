Lancashire Dotcom walkers raise money for St Catherine's Hospice by selling a calendar of their favourite routes

Members of a walking group have compiled a calendar of their favourite scenic routes to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.

When Lancashire Dotcom walkers Jean Fairclough and Lesley Davies completed the Great Wall of China trek earlier this year for the Lostock Hall charity, the remaining members decided to boost their funds by donating proceeds from the sales of their calendar to their pot, which amounted to £60.

Jill Greenghalgh, who edited the calendar, said: “We thought what Jean and Lesley did was fantastic and to show our appreciation we raised money for their cause with the sale of calendar.”

Walks coordinator Bob Clare added: “A number of us have had loved ones looked after by St Catherine’s including Jean, Jill and Lesley. “It is a wonderful charity and we’re pleased to support it.”