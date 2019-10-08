Lancashire MP vows to carry on fighting for WASPI cause

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle has vowed to carry on fighting for pensions justice for women born in the 1950s.

Thousands of Lancashire women will lose out after the High Court rejected a claim that quickly raising the pension age for women was unfair.

Nearly four million UK women born in the 1950s have been affected by the changes which have raised the state pension age for women from 60 to 66.

Campaigners from the Women Against State Pension Inequality and many MPs have claimed that not enough notice has been given, and many women will end up thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Sir Lindsay said: "Women who were born in the 1950s were dealt a terrible injustice when they were not properly informed about changes to their retirement age by government.

"I am acutely aware of hundreds of local women who had made life plans based on a retirement age that had been changed without them being informed.

"I share the anger of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign at this travesty.

"I have been fighting for a fairer deal since 2015, over this period I have lobbied David Cameron, George Osborne, Iain Duncan Smith, Theresa May, Phillip Hammond and now Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid.

"The Judicial Review into this affair offered a vital a glimmer of hope for the WASPI women and it had my full support but last week’s judgement was very disappointing."