Lancashire Women will celebrate its 35th birthday with an event the Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa during International Women's Week

Females across Lancshire are invited to a Circus Spectacular charity ball to celebrate International Women’s Day in March

Lancashire Women, which has a base in Church Street, Blackpool, is gearing up to celebrate its 35th birthday at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa on March 6, which is during International Women’s Week.

The dress to impress night is themed around a circus spectacular with entertainment and live music with star of stage BBC Radio Lancashire’s Hayley Kay who will be presenting throughout.

A charity auction and a raffle will take place, with prizes including a holiday, original artwork and sporting memorabilia.

All money raised from the evening will benefit Lancashire Women.

Adele Helm, business development officer, said: “I’m really excited about this event, as it is set to bring everyone together on International Women’s Day to celebrate our 35th Birthday. We have lots of great things planned, fairground stalls, live entertainment and circus acts for everyone to enjoy, all while supporting a great local charity and really making a difference with every penny spent.”

Any organisations and individuals that would like to donate a prize for the auction or support the event in another way such as advertising space in the programme, should email: development@lancashirewomen.org

Tickets, at £40 per person, include a three course meal. Visit www.lancashirewomen.org/charityball

Anyone that would like to reserve tickets or find out more information should email development@lancashirewomen.org or call 0300 330 1354.

Lancashire Women is a leading charity for women and girls in Lancashire.

Through their network of female only centres, located across the county, they can help Lancashire Women:

· Improve mental health and emotional wellbeing

· Get advice on managing money, benefits and debt

· Improve skills, knowledge and gain employment

· Meet others and build friendships

· Life safer, happier and more positive lives