Leyland care home rated 'Outstanding' by the CQC

A Leyland care home for adults with autism and learning disabilities has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the health and social care watchdog, the Care Quality Commission (CQC). This puts Tree Top View in the top four per cent of care homes in England.



In their report, inspectors said: “We received extremely positive feedback about the service people received, comments centred around how well the service was led, social inclusion

and personalised care.”

The CQC said, “Staff were passionate about inclusivity for people with autism and learning disabilities, this formed a positive culture which centred around supporting people to achieve positive outcomes and challenge their limitations. We saw this culture had significantly improved people’s quality of life and continued to encourage people to achieve their goals and aspirations.”

Tree Top View was judged to be ‘outstanding’ overall and in three out of the five assessment categories: “is the service effective”, “responsive” and “well-led”? It was rated ‘good’ in the “safe” and “caring” categories.

The care home is managed by Priory Adult Care, a division within the renowned Priory Group, the mental healthcare specialists.

Phil Sewards, registered manager at Tree Top View, said: “The whole team has worked so hard for this result and have at every step had the needs, wants and best interests of the fantastic people who live here at the heart.

“The team have worked tirelessly to show the best of care and have demonstrated what is possible with the right values and dedication to excellence.

“Claire, who is an extremely experienced manager, is taking over the service in a good position and I am sure that she will continue to promote a positive culture and help

the people who live at the home to achieve great things.”